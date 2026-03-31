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Iran-US war: Massive explosions heard in Dubai as Iran attacks near….

Iran-US war: In a breaking development, massive explosions were heard in Dubai on Tuesday. As per a report carried by news agency AFP reported citing journalists on the ground, the blasts were reporte

Published date india.com Updated: March 31, 2026 8:44 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
dubai blast
Dubai BLAST: Massive explosions rock Dubai, clouds of smoke seen as Iran continues airstrikes in Gulf – All you need to know

Iran-US war: In a breaking development, massive explosions were heard in Dubai on Tuesday. As per a report carried by news agency AFP reported citing journalists on the ground, the blasts were reported were reported near Dubai port.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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