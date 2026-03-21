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Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside

Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside

Iran-US War: The Iranian nuclear facility Natanz was targeted in the fresh strikes on March 21. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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Iran-US War: The United States and Israel, in the fresh air strikes, have once again targeted the Natanz nuclear site, according to Iran. The incident was reported on March 21, i.e., Saturday. The statement further read that there was no leakage of radiation in the strikes. The facility was earlier hit in just the first week of the war, and many satellite images highlighted the damage caused to the buildings. The attacks come a day after US President Donald Trump stated that the country is moving closer to meeting its objectives as it is considering winding down the great military efforts in the Middle East.

Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility targeted by US-Israel

“Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the… Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning,” Iran’s atomic energy organisation said in a statement, which was carried by the Tasnim news agency.

The site was also targeted in the first week of the war by the United States when the satellite images surfaced and showed the damage caused to the buildings.

Several officials of the country have been killed in the conflict. The spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, was also killed on March 20.

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What does US President Donald Trump say?

US President Donald Trump, on March 20, wrote, “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the terrorist regime of Iran” on his Truth Social.

He also added, “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated.”

Top officials killed in Iran

The tensions in the Middle East are constantly escalating, and several top officials have been killed in the attacks. These include the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, security chief Ali Larijani, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour, supreme leader’s advisor Ali Samkhani, chief of staff Abdol Rahim Mousavi, and the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini.

What’s happening in the Middle East?

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, which led to the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, Mojtaba Khamenei was made the supreme leader.

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