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Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside 

Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside 

Published date india.com Updated: March 21, 2026 3:42 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside 
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Iran-US War: The United States and Israel, in the fresh strikes, have once again targeted the Natanz nuclear site, according to Iran. The incident was reported on March 21, i.e., Saturday.

“Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the… Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning,” Iran’s atomic energy organisation said in a statement, which was carried by the Tasnim news agency.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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