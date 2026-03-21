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Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside

Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside

Iran-US War: Natanz nuclear facility targeted in fresh strikes; details inside

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Iran-US War: The United States and Israel, in the fresh strikes, have once again targeted the Natanz nuclear site, according to Iran. The incident was reported on March 21, i.e., Saturday.

“Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the… Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning,” Iran’s atomic energy organisation said in a statement, which was carried by the Tasnim news agency.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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