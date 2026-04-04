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Iran claims it shot down US A-10 aircraft near Strait of Hormuz, US responds - Rising tensions spark global concern over oil route security

Iran claims it shot down US A-10 aircraft near Strait of Hormuz, US responds – Rising tensions spark global concern over oil route security

A fresh flashpoint emerges in the Middle East as Iran reports a major military incident involving a US aircraft near a critical global trade route, triggering worldwide geopolitical concerns.

Iran US A-10 Aircraft

Iran claims US A-10 shot down over Strait of Hormuz. The long-running battle between Iran and America has taken another dramatic turn after the Iranian military claimed they shot down a US A-10 attack jet. An air force official speaking to Iranian state media claimed that Iran’s air defence shot down the plane near the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking about this latest development, here’s what you need to know.

Iran Claims US A-10 Attack Jet Shot Down Near Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian authorities have claimed their air defense forces shot down a US military aircraft, bringing it down in the waters close to the Strait of Hormuz. Named “Warthog” by US forces, the A-10 is a specialised ground attack aircraft that has been in use since the 1970s.

Also read: US military might hurt again as Iran hits most advanced F-35 jet, turning it into fireball; But how did Tehran manage it?

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Tensions have ratcheted up quickly in and around Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks, as it is home to some of the most important shipping lanes in the world. Nearly a fifth of all oil transported around the world travels through the Strait.

US Accounts of Strait of Hormuz A-10 Incident

Iran has made the bold claim that it shot down a US military aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz. But that’s not what the US has been saying. While it’s true that an A-10 was the subject of an incident near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran shot it down according to Tehran. However, the US has said that the pilot of the aircraft was rescued.

Details are still emerging about the incident but it’s been claimed that the downed jet was on a search and rescue mission for a downed US fighter jet.

Second Airstrike: US F-15 Shot Down as Tensions Continue to Escalate

The downing of the A-10 isn’t the only attack that’s been confirmed by officials. Iran has also been accused of shooting down a second US fighter jet in the vicinity. A US F-15 was shot down over Iran, with one pilot rescued and the other still missing.

This is the first time Iran has directly targeted a US military aircraft since the stand-off between the two countries began in earnest.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz Important?

As single stretch of water, the Strait of Hormuz is the most important shipping lane in the world. Conflict in this area can lead to:

Big increases in the price of oil

Shipping being unable to get through

Global economic issues

Oil prices have already risen as tensions continue to flare in the Strait of Hormuz. There have also been attacks on ships, reductions in tanker traffic, and now military aircraft are being targeted.

World Calls For Restraint

The last thing that analysts and security experts want to see is attacks on military assets in such an important shipping lane. International calls for restraint have come in from:

Western governments

Security analysts

Global leaders

What’s more, it’s thought that both countries will continue military actions in the region, meaning the possibility of further escalation is very high.

Iran US Showdown: What Happens Next?

Both sides are making a lot of claims but we don’t know all of the details about what happened. Iran claims that they shot down an A-10 attack jet and the US isn’t denying that – but they say the pilot was rescued. For now, we don’t know exactly what happened. What we do know is that tensions are going to get worse before they get better. The Strait of Hormuz has now become a battleground between Iran and America.

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