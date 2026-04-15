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Donald Trump plans major step against Iran... prepares to block Strait of Malacca after Hormuz, will US plan benefit India?

Donald Trump plans major step against Iran… prepares to block Strait of Malacca after Hormuz, will US’ plan benefit India?

The United States is stepping up surveillance of the Strait of Malacca, a vital route to global trade and Asia's economy, following a new defense agreement with Indonesia.

Donald Trump plans major step against Iran... prepares to block Strait of Malacca after Hormuz, will US' plan benefit India?

Amidst rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, another crucial sea route is now under discussion. Following the US’s new defense agreement with Indonesia, there are indications that the US is now also eyeing the Strait of Malacca. This route is considered crucial for global trade and the Asian economy.

A recent agreement between the United States and Indonesia allows American military aircraft greater access to Indonesian airspace. This is officially described as a step to enhance defense cooperation, but it could also increase US surveillance and access to the Strait of Malacca.

The Strait of Malacca connects the Indian Ocean to East Asia and is controlled by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. It is one of the world’s busiest sea routes, carrying a large volume of trade. The timing of this agreement raises questions about whether the US is expanding its strategy beyond the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific region.

Importance of Malacca in global trade

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While the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for oil supplies, the Strait of Malacca is also vital for the trade of energy as well as goods, electronics and industrial goods. A large part of the world’s trade passes through it.

This route is particularly important for countries in East Asia. China is heavily dependent on it for its energy needs, which it considers a weakness and is known as the “Malacca dilemma.”

Even though America is less dependent on it economically, this route is very important for it from strategic and military point of view, because its narrow width makes it vulnerable.

Why did it become more important for India?

The changing situation in the Strait of Malacca is also important for India. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are close to this region, giving India a natural advantage in monitoring maritime activities.

Indian military bases, such as the Campbell Bay air station, help monitor the region. Furthermore, ongoing infrastructure development here is strengthening India’s maritime power. This situation is likely to increase cooperation between India and the United States, especially to counter China’s growing influence.

Regional challenges are no less

However, a growing US role in Malacca will not be easy. Indonesia and Malaysia control the region and are sensitive about sovereignty. Singapore also plays a key role in this route, particularly due to its strong port and shipping services. Stability here is economically vital for the country.

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