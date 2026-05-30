Iran used Chinese missile to shoot down US F-15 fighter jet; intelligence report raises alarm

Sources indicated that US officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the downing of the US F-15E "Strike Eagle" aircraft in April.

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New Delhi: The US F-15 fighter jet shot down by Iran last month was targeted using a shoulder-fired missile manufactured in China. This intelligence report has caused a stir within the United States. It also exposes a military nexus between Iran and China—a matter of concern for the US. This was the same aircraft incident following which the US was forced to mobilize its full resources for a pilot rescue mission. During this operation, the US sustained the loss of several aircraft and helicopters, although the pilot was successfully rescued.

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What Did US Officials Reveal

Citing a US official familiar with the matter and another individual, NBC News reported that, during the early stages of the conflict, China may also have supplied Iran with a long-range “early-warning radar.” This radar is capable of detecting “stealth” aircraft—planes specifically designed to evade detection. Sources indicated that US officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the downing of the US F-15E “Strike Eagle” aircraft in April. It marked the first time in decades that a US fighter jet had been shot down by enemy fire.

China Providing Military Aid to Iran

It remains unclear exactly when China delivered this military hardware to Iran. However, Iran’s use of Chinese-made weaponry further complicates US relations with Beijing—particularly at a time when President Donald Trump has sought China’s assistance in bringing an end to the conflict. Negotiations to resolve the conflict are ongoing, even as the US continues to carry out strikes that it characterizes as “defensive” attacks.

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US Seeks China’s Assistance for Peace in the Middle East

The Trump administration had secured a ceasefire with Iran ahead of a crucial meeting with President Xi Jinping earlier this month. As the primary buyer of Iran’s oil exports, Chinese leaders have stated that this conflict must come to an end. During a visit to China, Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio remarked, “At some level, we cannot remain immune to the impact on global oil prices, as we, too, purchase oil from the global market; however, other nations around the world are paying a far higher price for it. They, too, must get involved in this matter.”