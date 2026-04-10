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Iran-US talks on hold? Tehran rejects peace talks with Trump administration in Islamabad – What could be the reason?

Iran-US talks on hold? Tehran rejects peace talks with Trump administration in Islamabad – What could be the reason?

Iran is not going to send its senior officials to Islamabad for talks with the United States, as per the country’s state-run media.

Iran wants WAR? Tehran rejects peace talks with Trump administration in Islamabad – What could be the reason?

Iran wants war? What comes as a big shock for Pakistan and the United States, Iran’s state-run media on Friday dismissed reports that senior officials had travelled to Islamabad for peace talks with the US delegation, igniting fresh speculation over whether the talks will take place at all. A report by Press TV, citing Tasnim News Agency sources, stated that neither Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi nor Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf would attend the peace talks and had not left the country. The report further stated that both the officials remain in Tehran and are performing their respective duties.

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