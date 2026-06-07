‘Look at the sky tonight’: Iran warns Israel of ‘painful consequences’ after Beirut attack

Following Israel's strike on Dahiyeh in southern Beirut, an Iranian lawmaker issued a stern warning, adding to worries that violence could spread across Lebanon.

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Smoke rises following several Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon. AP

After Israeli strikes hit Dahiyeh in southern Beirut, Iran vowed a “decisive and painful” response, raising tensions in the region. The exchange has further strained the ceasefire and fueled fears of renewed conflict in Lebanon.

Reacting to the strike, Ebrahim Rezaei said on X that Iran would not let the attack go unanswered. The parliamentary national security commission spokesperson warned of a “decisive and painful” response and hinted that developments could unfold later in the day.

به حمله رژیم صهیونسیتی به ضاحیه پاسخ قاطع و دردآور خواهیم داد. این سگ هار را باید تأدیب کرد و سر جایش نشاند.

امشب آسمان سرزمین‌های اشغالی را ببینید. — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) June 7, 2026

Tehran has consistently warned that Israeli operations in Lebanon threaten both regional stability and ongoing diplomatic efforts with the US. It recently halted indirect negotiations with Washington over the military offensive. Iran remains a key backer of Hezbollah, supporting the group politically and militarily for years.

Israel launches strikes at Beirut

Israel on Sunday struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after the Hezbollah fired at their territory. As per the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, the strikes were carried out at the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

“In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing at Israeli territory,” the statement said. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, said that Iran will deliver a decisive response to Iran’s attack on Dahiyeh.

Earlier in the day, at least one person was killed and several wounded in central Israel, according to emergency responders, as police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack, as per CNN. Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA), national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said a man in his 30s was shot and killed at a gas station in Kochav Yair, a town that sits on the Green Line demarcating Israel from the occupied West Bank. Five other people across at least three separate scenes were also wounded, MDA said in a statement, including two in serious condition.

Police said they “neutralized” a suspect after locating a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting, as per CNN. Police often used the term “neutralized” to denote killing a suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair. Hamas lauded the attack, claiming it comes as a response to “the occupation’s ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip” and “assaults that affect our people daily in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” as quoted by CNN.

With inputs from ANI