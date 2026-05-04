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Iran warns US army after Washington announces it would start to free ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Iran warns US army after Washington announces it would start to free ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said multiple countries had approached Washington for help, citing vessels “locked up in the Strait of Hormuz” despite having “absolutely nothing to do” with the ongoing conflict.

(File Photo: Xinhua)

New Delhi: Iran has warned the US army from entering the Strait of Hormuz, as it said that it will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait. This warning was issued by Iran on Monday. “We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz,” said Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a statement.

US Announced It Would Start To Free Ships

According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, Iran’s warning came after the United States announced it would start on Monday to free ships stranded in the waterway.

“We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with the armed forces,” the Iranian army said.

Multiple Countries Approached US For Help: Trump

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said multiple countries had approached Washington for help, citing vessels “locked up in the Strait of Hormuz” despite having “absolutely nothing to do” with the ongoing conflict.

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“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways,” he said, describing the effort as “Project Freedom.”

The operation is set to begin Monday morning, Middle East time. Trump said the move aims to assist “neutral and innocent bystanders” and ensure ships can “freely and ably get on with their business.”

Humanitarian Intervention: Trump

He framed the initiative as a humanitarian intervention, noting that several vessels were facing deteriorating conditions. “Many of these Ships are running low on food and everything else necessary for large-scale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner,” he said.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its forces would support the mission starting May 4 to “restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Pentagon-directed operation will involve a significant military deployment. According to the CENTCOM statement, support will include guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and about 15,000 service members.

(With IANS inputs)

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