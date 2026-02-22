Home

Iran will not bow to any pressure: Masoud Pezeshkian declares on TV address; USS Gerald R. Ford enters Mediterranean

Following the talks in Geneva, Tehran said the two sides had agreed to present a draft of a possible agreement.

Images: Wikipedia

New Delhi: Amid nuclear talks with the US, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday, 21 February 2026, that his country will not bow to pressure from world powers. In an address on state television, Pezeshkian said, “World powers are lining up to force us to bow. But whatever difficulties they create for us, we will not bow.”

Trump’s warning

His comments come as US President Donald Trump has warned that he is considering limited action against Iran. He ordered an increase in naval forces in West Asia, aimed at pressuring Tehran to reach a deal to halt its nuclear program.

This new warning comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister stated that a draft proposal for a deal with Washington could be ready within days following talks between the two sides in Geneva earlier this week.

What did Trump say in his warning?

Trump said on Thursday, February 19, that if Tehran doesn’t reach an agreement within 10 days, things will get worse. He later extended this deadline to 15 days. On Friday, when asked by a reporter if he was considering a limited military strike, Trump replied, “The most I can say is that I’m considering it.”

US ship enters Mediterranean

As part of a strategy to increase military pressure, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford was seen entering the Mediterranean on Friday, passing through the Strait of Gibraltar following Trump’s order. Washington had already deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln and an escort warship to the Gulf in January.

Following the talks in Geneva, Tehran said the two sides had agreed to present a draft of a possible agreement, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told US media would be the “next step.” “I think it will be ready in the next two or three days and will be handed to (President Donald Trump’s special envoy) Steve Witkoff,” he said.

Araghchi also said that US mediators had not urged Tehran to end its nuclear enrichment program, contrary to statements by US officials.

