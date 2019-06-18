Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday reaffirmed that his country does not seek war with any nation, but stressed that Tehran will come out as the ultimate winner of any warfare against it.

“We will not wage war with any nation, those facing us are a group of politicians with little experience,” Rouhani said while addressing an inauguration ceremony at the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

Rouhani’s comment came a day after acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, reports Press TV.

Shanahan’s announcement comes less than a week after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.

The US administration has accused Iran of being responsible for the attacks, and the latter has denied the allegation.

In response to Shanahan’s announcement, Rouhani said that Tehran has time and again said that it does not seek military confrontations with the US, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.

The Iranian President said that “despite all of the Americans’ attempts in the region and their intention to cut off our ties with the entire world and their desire to isolate Iran, they have been unsuccessful”.

The world community, he added, praises Iran’s stance in its face-off with America, Press TV reported.

“Iran has been loyal to its signature, Iran has been loyal to international agreements, and the one standing against us today is the one that has trampled all pacts, agreements and international accords,” he added, referring to Washington’s withdrawal from a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Tehran.

Washington and Tehran have been locked in a war of words in recent weeks amid escalating tensions following America’s military build-up in the Middle East.

Last month, the Pentagon announced its decision to send to the Middle East 1,500 US troops along with Patriot air defence systems, drones, and fighter jets, a move Shanahan called a “prudent response to credible threats from Iran”.

Iran has vowed to withstand the US “bullying policies”.