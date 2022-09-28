Tehran: Hadis Najafi, the Iranian woman, whose video of tying her unscarved hair back and stepping into the middle of a protest went viral, was allegedly shot dead in the country. According to reports, she was shot in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand. A clip of her funeral has surfaced online which shows several persons crying over a picture of her beside a freshly dug up grave.Also Read - Turkish Singer Melek Mosso Cuts Hair on Stage To Express Solidarity With Anti-Hijab Protests in Iran | Watch

The shocking news came up amid major unrest and deaths being reported from Iran after a massive protest erupted in the country and other parts of the world after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Amini was arrested for not wearing a proper hijab, which is mandatory for women to wear by the law of the country.

This 20 Yr old girl who was getting ready to join the protest against the murdering of #MahsaAmini got killed by 6 bullets.#HadisNajafi, 20، was shot in the chest, face and neck by Islamic Republic’s security forces.



Hundreds of people also protested in London this weekend over the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini died on September 16.

Medical evidence shows the young woman from the Iranian province of Kurdistan suffered several violent blows to the head, which put her into a coma. However, Iran’s authorities claim she “suffered a sudden heart attack,” reported Euronews.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women must wear the hijab by law in Iran. The policy is largely unpopular, with Iranian women commonly wearing the headscarf loosely around their ears or letting it drop to the neck.

When the rule was implemented in 1981, it triggered mass demonstrations, which have continued sporadically ever since, reported Euronews.

Some 35 people have been killed since protests broke out in Iran last week. The vast majority of these deaths have come from security forces violently suppressing demonstrators, using live ammunition in some cases. Hundreds of people have also been detained by security forces, reported Euronews.

The UK government has sharply condemned the “killing” of Mahsa Amini, alongside other western countries, though there has been criticism over the fact that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was not publicly challenged on the issue during a recent UN meeting in New York.

Many policies of Iran, such as the compulsory hijab, are deeply unpopular among large sections of the Iranian population. Economic issues, especially inflation and a hugely devalued currency fuelled by sanctions, have only increased their frustrations.

Chants against Iran’s supreme leader and the Islamic Republic have been a regular feature at this week’s demonstrations, with many Iranians shouting “down with the dictator,” reported Euronews.

