Home

News

Iran would answer any reckless threat on battlefield: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responds to Trumps warning

‘Iran would answer any reckless threat on battlefield’: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responds to Trump’s warning

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has adopted a tough stance following a warning issued by US President Trump.

Tensions between the two sides are constantly escalating.

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict in West Asia appears to be reaching an even more dangerous juncture. On one hand, Iran has made it clear that it will respond to any threat directly on the battlefield; on the other, Israel has further escalated the conflict by targeting a key bridge in Lebanon. These events have pushed tensions across the entire region to new heights.

What did Pezeshkian say?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has adopted a tough stance following a warning issued by US President Trump. He stated that threats and attacks are only serving to make Iran stronger and more united. He unequivocally declared that Iran would answer any reckless threat on the battlefield. Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, he remarked that this vital waterway remains open to all those who respect Iran’s sovereignty.

Trump’s Warning and Iran’s Response?

In fact, Trump had warned Iran that if the Strait of Hormuz were not kept fully open, the United States could launch attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure. Following this warning, Iran made it clear that it would not yield to pressure. Iran also signalled that it is prepared to go to any lengths to protect its national interests.

Why is Israel’s Action in Lebanon Significant?

Meanwhile, Israel targeted the Qasmiyeh Bridge in the southern part of Lebanon. This bridge serves as a critical link connecting the city of Tyre to the rest of the country. Following this attack, it has become even more difficult for civilians to reach safe havens. Israel’s Defense Minister had previously stated that all bridges spanning the Litani River would be targeted if they were being utilized for alleged terrorist activities.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This Israeli strike has had its most severe impact on civilians. The damage to the bridge has made it difficult for thousands of people to evacuate the area. Those who were already bearing the brunt of the war now appear to be trapped in an even more precarious situation. This could further deepen the humanitarian crisis and is also fuelling growing international concern.

Conflict Could Intensify Further

Given Iran’s hardline stance and Israel’s continued military operations, it is evident that the situation is unlikely to normalize anytime soon. Tensions between the two sides are constantly escalating. Consequently, there are apprehensions that the conflict could intensify further in the coming days—an outcome that could have repercussions not only across West Asia but globally.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.