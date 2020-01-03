Baghdad: At least 8 people were Friday killed after a rocket hit the Baghdad airport, Iraqi forces said on Friday. Further, as per reports, top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani was also killed in the Baghdad attack.

Deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military force was also killed in the airport attack, news agency ANI said.

“Three rockets hit the international airport in Baghdad,” news agency AFP quoted a statement from the Iraqi military.

Further, as per the statement, two cars were also exploded.

The missile is known to have been fired by the United States at Baghdad International Airport, stated a report.

More details will be added to the story.