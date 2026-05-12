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Iranian government says when it will restart internet services in the country

Iranian government says when it will restart internet services in the country

Millions of people in Iran faced a near-total internet blackout that lasted 74 days, with access to only government-sanctioned websites.

People participate in a rally in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2026. Tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Wednesday in mass rallies across the country to pledge allegiance to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and demonstrate national unity. (Xinhua via IANS)

New Delhi: Iran’s government has said that internet service will be restored to normal in the country after the conflict ends. Meanwhile, it has been 74 days since the internet blackout in Iran. According to Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks, more than 1,752 hours have passed during which people have not been able to connect to the rest of the world.

What Does The Govt Say?

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced the restoration of internet service. According to Mehr News Agency, she said, “The government’s approach is equal access to all infrastructure, including the Internet. We consider Internet access a civil right, and this is also the approach of the President. We do not recognize and oppose discrimination and injustice.”

She added, “Our pro-internet policy is aimed at giving businesses access to high-quality internet, and when the situation returns to normal, hopefully this situation will also return to normal.”

Internet Disrupted Since Joint US-Israeli Airstrikes

Internet services have been disrupted since the joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Millions of people in Iran faced a near-total internet blackout that lasted 74 days, with access to only government-sanctioned websites.

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By the way, internet service was not available for Iranians even during the January movement. According to Al Jazeera, Internet service has been completely cut off for more than 99 per cent of the population due to the ongoing conflict since late February 2026. It was said to be one of the longest internet blackouts in history, in which there is a strict ban on social media, VPN and foreign websites. During this time, only the ‘National Information Network’ (Intranet) is working.

Meanwhile, the discussion is also about the three-step plan of the IRGC under which it has been claimed that it is preparing to tax the Internet cables laid under the sea. Reportedly, this can also worry big companies like Google, Meta and Microsoft.

(With IANS inputs)

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