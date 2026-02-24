Home

News

Iranian military helicopter crashes into market, 4, including 2 pilots killed

Iranian military helicopter crashes into market, 4, including 2 pilots killed

State television reported that the military helicopter was on a training flight.

Officials work at the scene after an Iranian army helicopter crashed in the Dorcheh area of Isfahan province, Iran (Iranian Red Crescent/Anadolu/Getty Images)

New Delhi: An Iranian military helicopter crashed into a fruit and vegetable market in central Iran on Tuesday, February 24. At least four people were reportedly killed in the accident, according to the AP news agency. Iranian state television reported that the crash occurred in the city of Dorcheh in Isfahan province, about 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Isfahan is home to one of Iran’s major airports, and the US also attacked a nuclear facility there during the Iran-Israel war in June.

Helicopter was on training flight

State television reported that the military helicopter was on a training flight. It added that the pilot and co-pilot died in the crash. Footage on social media showed debris and smoke rising from the market. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency said the crash killed two people on the ground at the market, bringing the total to four.

This is the second accident in Iran in less than a week. An F-4 fighter jet crashed near the western Iranian city of Hamedan, killing one of its pilots. Iran has a history of fatal accidents. Western sanctions have reduced the supply of aircraft parts to Iran, which relies on a fleet of older helicopters and aeroplanes for both its state-owned and commercial airlines.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.