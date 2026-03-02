Home

News

Iranian missiles have hit Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahus office, his condition unclear, says IRGC

Iranian missiles have hit Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, his condition unclear, says IRGC

Israel has completely rejected Iran's claim of a missile attack on PM Netanyahu's office.

IRGC stated that Netanyahu's condition following the attack is unclear.

New Delhi: The joint Israeli and US strikes on Iran have escalated tensions in the Middle East, while Iran is also continuously launching retaliatory attacks. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli Air Force commander’s residences in Tel Aviv were targeted. They also stated that Netanyahu’s condition following the attack is unclear.

The attack has caused panic within the Israeli leadership, and the IRGC claims that Netanyahu’s condition remains unclear. It is reported that the Israeli Air Force commander’s residence was attacked with Khyber missiles.

Iran intensifies attacks following Khamenei’s death

This announcement comes amid the Israel-Iran conflict, which has escalated following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli operation. In response, Tehran and its allied militias have launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and US bases in the Gulf region.

Israel denies attack

However, Israel has completely rejected Iran’s claim of a missile attack on PM Netanyahu’s office. Israel has stated that no such attack took place.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Trump urges Iran to lay down arms

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has urged Iranian military officials to lay down their arms. He stated that the military campaign against Iran will continue until all its objectives are achieved. Trump stated that he will provide full security guarantees in return. He urged Iranian military personnel to lay down their arms or face certain death. Trump said it would be very scary.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.