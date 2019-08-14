Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will take part in the UN General Assembly meeting in New York in September, President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday.

“If nothing special happens, the President will take part in the UN General Assembly in New York. I haven’t heard anything about restrictions to be posed on him by the US,” Vaezi was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

During his trip, Rouhani will deliver a speech at the UN meeting. He will also meet Iranian expatriates living in the US as well as a number of world political officials in New York, the report said.

Vaezi expressed the hope that recent US sanctions and restrictions on Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not prevent him from attending the meeting in September.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly meeting will open in New York on September 17. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on September 24.