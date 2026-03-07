Home

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says ‘SORRY’ to neighbours for attacks; however, he has a condition

Pezeshkian averred that Tehran will not strike "unless they attack first".

Pezeshkian also asserted that Iran would not surrender. (File)

New Delhi: In a sudden and surprising move, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tendered apologies to Iran’s countries for the attacks launched during its war with the USA and Israel. However, he averred that Tehran will not strike “unless they attack first”.

“I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran. The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries,” Pezeshkian said during an address broadcast by Iranian state TV.

Pezeshkian also asserted that Iran would not surrender.

“The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves,” he said.

