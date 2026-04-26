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No negotiations under pressure, threats or blockade: Iranian President Pezeshkian rejects US talks

‘No negotiations under pressure, threats or blockade:’ Iranian President Pezeshkian rejects US talks

Iran's President Pezeshkian has delivered a firm no to direct negotiations with the United States.

No talks under shadow of blockades and threats: Iran's President Pezeshkian(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has firmly refused to direct negotiations with the United States as long as the current naval blockade remains in place. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump stated that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will no longer be going to Pakistan for talks with Iran, contending that Washington held all the cards on the matter. The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region. Since then, over 3000 Iranian people have been killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Why has Iran refused direct talks with the United States now?

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Pezeshkian had an important phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as reported by Press TV. During the conversation, Pezeshkian said that Iran will not be coerced into a deal through “pressure or threats.

Also Read: Huge setback for Pakistan as Iran exits Islamabad; peace talks fail amid tensions, here’s what we know

Pezeshkian highlighted that the core hurdle to peace is not the absence of dialogue but the “hostile actions” that the United States has been carrying out. Additionally, Pezeshkian told PM Sharif that “Iran will not enter into negotiations under pressure, threats, or blockade…As long as hostile actions and pressures of the US do not stop, rebuilding trust and progress in the path of dialogue would remain difficult.”

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What role does the ongoing naval blockade play in Iran’s stance?

He called for the United States to demonstrate its commitment by taking action to eliminate the military and economic restrictions that have driven the recent escalation. “Our advice to the US is to first remove obstacles, including the naval blockade, in order to resume dialogue and provide a platform for resolving issues,” he added.

The call occurs at a pivotal moment in this protracted conflict, which has continued for eight weeks since the collapse of peace negotiations in Islamabad and the imposition of a U.S. naval blockade against Iran that has completely crippled its ports since April 13. The President’s comments follow a weekend of diplomatic friction that saw a breakdown in the mediation efforts hosted by Pakistan.

Also Read: US-Iran peace talks: Pakistani PM Sharif meets Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad amid tensions; here’s what we know

Why did Donald Trump cancel the Pakistan trip as Iran talks stall?

Trump defended his decision to cancel a trip by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Pakistan, dismissing it as “too expensive” and “too long” for a meeting with unrecognised officials.Trump told Fox News that it’s not worth the US delegation making the 18-hour flight to Pakistan when the US holds all the cards in the conflict with Iran.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘nope, you’re not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing’,” Trump told Fox News. He added that the Iranians can call the US at any time they want.

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