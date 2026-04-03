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Iranian security forces shoot down US F-35 jet, capture its pilot

Iranian security forces shoot down US F-35 jet, capture its pilot

The US F-35 fighter jet was downed by Iran’s air defence system inside Iranian territory, according to Tasnim News Agency.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The Iranian security forces, on Friday, 03 April 2026, reportedly shot down an American F-35 fighter jet and took its pilot into custody. The US F-35 fighter jet was downed by Iran’s air defence system inside Iranian territory, according to Tasnim News Agency.

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