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Iranian security forces shoot down US F-35 jet, capture its pilot

The US F-35 fighter jet was downed by Iran’s air defence system inside Iranian territory, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Published date india.com Published: April 3, 2026 6:16 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Iran, USA, F-35 jet, Tehran, Black Hawk helicopter
(Representational image)

New Delhi: The Iranian security forces, on Friday, 03 April 2026, reportedly shot down an American F-35 fighter jet and took its pilot into custody. The US F-35 fighter jet was downed by Iran’s air defence system inside Iranian territory, according to Tasnim News Agency.

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Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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