New Delhi: Iran on Sunday said that a satellite-controlled machine gun with "artificial intelligence" was used to kill its top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near the capital Tehran on November 27. The scientist was driving on a highway with a security detail of 11 Guards, when the machine gun "zoomed in" on his face and fired 13 rounds.

Addressing a commemoration ceremony on Sunday for the scientist, Iran's deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ali Fadavi told local media that the machine gun was mounted on a Nissan pickup and "focused only on martyr Fakhrizadeh's face in a way that his wife, despite being only 25 centimetres (10 inches) away, was not shot."

He added, "It was being controlled online via a satellite and used an advanced camera and artificial intelligence to make the target. Fadavi also said that Fakhrizadeh's head of security took four bullets "as he threw himself" on the scientist and that there were "no terrorists at the scene".

According to a report by the State-run Press TV, IRGC spokeperson Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said, “Advanced electronic instruments guided by satellite were used in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh,”

Fakhrizadeh, a professor of physics at Imam Hussein University of Tehran and head of the Iranian Defence Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research and who was also dubbed as the “father of the Iranian bomb”, was targeted in a terrorist attack in the city of Absard on November 27.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani had blamed Israel for the scientist’s killing, adding that the assassination would not slow down the Iran’s nuclear programme. Rouhani also said Iran would retaliate over the killing at a time of its choosing.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also called for the “punishing” of the perpetrators of the attack “and those who commanded it”.

Last week, the Iranian administration said the Intelligence Ministry had identified the individuals involved in the assassination.

