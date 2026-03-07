Home

News

Irans air force wiped out entirely, 32 ships sunk: Trump makes big claim, hails US military strikes

‘Iran’s air force wiped out entirely, 32 ships sunk’: Trump makes big claim, hails US military strikes

Praising the military operations being undertaken by the United States in Iran, US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) claimed that the Persian Gulf country has lost its army.

Donald Trump’s BIG Statement after 3 days of US-Israel strikes on Iran: Says Tehran wants to talk

US President Donald Trump has been in the news for his several actions. Trump appears determined to redefine the global order and emerge as the world’s most powerful leader. After Iran, his administration has now set its sights on the next target, i.e., Cuba. He has even expressed his desire in Greenland acquisition. The US military had seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their Caracas home on January 3 in a stunning operation that landed them in New York to face federal drug trafficking charges. And after the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, things seem to have changed. Now, once again, Trump has made a big statement regarding America’s military action against Iran.

What is Operation Epic Fury and how is it targeting Iran’s military infrastructure?

Praising the military operations being undertaken by the United States in Iran, US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) claimed that the Persian Gulf country has lost its army, navy, and communications along with its leaders. The statement was made while Trump was speaking during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House.

Read More: ‘Zionist regime has made a big mistake..’: First post from Ayatollah Khamenei’s X account after his death

“We’re doing very — by the way, in Iran. Somebody said, how would you score it from zero to 10? I said I’d give it a 12 to a 15. Their army is gone. Their Navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders are gone. They’re down to their third set. Their air forces wiped out entirely. Think of it. They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean,” Trump told the press.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What could be the global impact of escalating US-Iran tensions in the Middle East?

In addition, he stated that Iran’s Air Force was “totally destroyed” and claimed that all 32 ships in Iran’s Navy had “sunk to the bottom of the ocean.” He went on to praise the U.S. military capability and performance. On the other hand, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the achievable objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to last about four to six weeks. Highlighting the military power, she further stated that the US has enough ammunition and stockpile to achieve the objectives of the Operation. “Their Navy has now been deemed combat ineffective. Taking out the ballistic missile threat that Iran posed to the United States and our troops and bases in the region. We have done a tremendous job. The United States military has done a tremendous job”, the White House Press Secretary said.

Read More: Mojtaba Khamenei family, net worth: Know about wife Zahra Haddad Adel and kids as Iran gets new supreme leader after Khamenei’s death

#WATCH | On Iran, US President Donald Trump says, “…Their army is gone. Their Navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders are gone. They’re down to their third set. Their air forces are wiped out entirely…They have 32 ships.… pic.twitter.com/DBnyA2MY2W — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026

Praising the US military, Trump said that the action comes in response to how, for years, its people had been killed.”Our military is doing phenomenally. The situation is very bad and very sick group of leaders who were killing a lot of people– a lot of our people were being killed. They were being maimed, destroyed with bombs… walking around without legs, without arms, face blasted. We had a choice. We could take it and go on like that for years and do something about it. And we did something about it,” Trump said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.