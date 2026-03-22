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Irans big decision after Trumps 48-Hour ultimatum, says Strait of Hormuz opened to all, except…

Iran’s big decision after Trump’s 48-Hour ultimatum, says Strait of Hormuz opened to all, except…

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour warning to Iran via a post on Truth Social.

(Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2026)

New Delhi: With each passing day, the conflict in the Gulf is intensifying. Iran stands firm and defiant in the face of the United States and Israel. By blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran had effectively brought the U.S. to its knees. U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, stating that if the Strait of Hormuz were not fully reopened within that timeframe, he would authorize strikes against Iran’s power plants. Shortly after Trump issued this threat, Iran responded. While the response included major announcements, Iran once again dealt a blow to the U.S. by imposing specific conditions. Iran’s response makes it abundantly clear that it is not prepared to back down.

Strait of Hormuz Opened to All, Except…

Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran has issued a significant statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran declared that the shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz is now open to vessels from all nations. However, it attached a crucial condition: ships belonging to “enemy nations” would not be permitted to traverse this route. Iran clarified that while the passage is open to countries across the globe, vessels belonging to its adversaries remain barred from passing through. Iran’s statement was clearly directed at the United States, Israel, and the Gulf nations. It signalled to all Middle Eastern countries allied with the U.S.—including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia—to steer clear of this route.

Has the Route Through the Strait of Hormuz Opened Up for India?

This statement from Iran could bring relief to India. Twenty-two Indian vessels are currently stranded at the Strait of Hormuz. India has been in continuous touch with Iran regarding this matter. Following this statement, India’s hopes have risen. Iran also clarified that it prioritizes diplomacy; however, for this to proceed, the United States and Israel must first completely cease their attacks. While on one hand, there is an ultimatum from Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz, on the other, Iran is discussing its reopening—albeit with certain conditions. The situation for India now remains a wait-and-watch scenario to see what stance Iran adopts regarding the passage of its vessels through the strait. If Indian ships are granted permission to pass through this route, the energy crisis facing the country could soon come to an end.

Iran’s attack on Israel

Prior to this, Iran launched an attack on Israel, firing missiles at the cities of Dimona and Arad. The attack attempted to target Israel’s nuclear facility located in Dimona. Following this assault, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour warning to Iran via a post on Truth Social. Trump stated that if Iran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours—without posing any threats—the United States will destroy its power plants.

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