Iran’s direct threat to US over Donald Trump’s support to protesters, Tehran lists America’s past crimes, misdeeds

Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized the duties and responsibilities of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General.

New Delhi: The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the comments made by US President Donald Trump and American officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs. They posted on X (formerly Twitter) that America’s irresponsible behaviour, which reflects its bullying towards the Iranian nation, is a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law concerning respect for national sovereignty. The Iranian Foreign Ministry described it as tantamount to inciting violence and terrorism against Iranian citizens.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Issues Statement Over America’s Claims

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران درباره اظهارات مداخله‌جویانه مقام‌های #آمریکا در رابطه با ایران وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران اظهارات مداخله‌جويانه رئیس‌جمهور و دیگر مقام‌های آمریکایی درباره امور داخلی ایران را شدیداً محکوم می‌کند. این نوع موضع‌گیری‌های… pic.twitter.com/6MHll3XQcJ — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) January 3, 2026

Recalling the long history of the US administration’s interventions in Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that they consider their claims of concern for the nation as hypocrisy, aimed at misleading public opinion and concealing the countless crimes committed against Iranians.

Foreign Ministry’s Statement

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on the remarks of the US officials regarding Iran. It posted on X: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the interfering statements by the President and other American officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs. This type of irresponsible posturing, which continues America’s bullying and illegal approach toward the Iranian nation, not only constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law with respect to respect for the national sovereignty of countries, but is also tantamount to inciting violence and terrorism against Iranian citizens.”

Iran Lists America’s Crimes

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated in the post that cooperation with Saddam Hussein’s regime during the 8-year Iraq war against the Iranian people; shooting down an Iranian civilian passenger plane in the Persian Gulf in 1988 and killing 300 innocent people; attacks on Iran’s critical infrastructure and protected nuclear facilities in June 2025, as well as complicity and partnership with the Israeli regime in the killing and assassination of Iranians – all are clear examples of America’s hostility towards the Iranian people.

‘Iranians Will Resolve Their Problems On Their Own’

Furthermore, the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized the duties and responsibilities of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, which, according to the Charter, are necessary for defense in light of America’s aggressive unilateral policies. It stated that Iranians will resolve their problems through dialogue and negotiation among themselves and will not tolerate any kind of malicious interference.

Iran’s Direct Threat To The USA

The Foreign Ministry said that Iran considers the threatening remarks by US officials to be in line with the policies of the Zionist regime (Israel), which aims to escalate tensions in the region. It warned that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to any act of aggression would be swift, decisive, and comprehensive, and the US administration would bear full responsibility for the consequences.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.