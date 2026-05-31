Iran’s enemies underestimated our strength; now the decision rests with US: Top IRGC official

Javani noted that the enemy's strategic objectives included dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities, neutralising its missile defence systems, and ultimately, overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

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New Delhi: Yadollah Javani, a senior official within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has asserted that Iran’s adversaries miscalculated its strength and resolve. He contends that, despite facing numerous pressures and challenges, Tehran has emerged stronger than ever, while the United States is grappling with decline and setbacks.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Yadollah Javani—the IRGC’s Deputy for Political Affairs—stated that the enemy had erroneously assumed they could achieve a swift victory by imposing a war upon the Iranian nation.

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According to Javani, military operations against Iran—spearheaded by the United States and Israel—commenced on February 28 with a series of airstrikes. These attacks resulted in the assassination of several senior Iranian officials and military commanders, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation for this assault, the Iranian Armed Forces launched daily missile and drone operations across the region, targeting both Israeli-occupied territories and U.S. military bases and assets.

Javani noted that the enemy’s strategic objectives included dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, neutralising its missile defence systems, and ultimately, overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

He added that these objectives have failed, thereby shifting the regional geopolitical dynamics in Iran’s favour.

Referring to the unfolding developments in the region, Javani remarked that Iran now occupies a pivotal position regarding the Strait of Hormuz—a status it has reclaimed after 500 years, and one he described as the “legal right of the Iranian people.” Javani stated that Iran currently stands in a “victorious and strong position” and has already outlined its terms for resolving the current situation. He remarked, “Now, the decision rests with the United States.”

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Speaking on U.S. President Donald Trump, the IRGC commander asserted that Washington faces two options: the “bad path” and the “worst path.” He maintained that the United States must decide whether to accept the rights and conditions of the Iranian people or to persist in war.

Warning adversaries against making yet another miscalculation, Javani emphasised that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared. He declared that should any new error be committed, the Islamic Republic’s response would be stronger and more decisive than ever before—surpassing even the bounds of human imagination.

(With IANS inputs)