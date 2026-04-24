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Irans foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arriving in Pakistan; Is second round of talks with US on the cards?

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arriving in Pakistan; Is second round of talks with US on the cards?

This delegation is likely to be led by Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi. However, it has not been confirmed whether this specific delegation will be the one to negotiate the terms of a ceasefire with the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo Credit: Ali Khamaj)

New Delhi: Amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, an Iranian delegation is expected to arrive in Islamabad late tonight. This information was provided by Pakistani sources. Sources also indicated that a second round of peace talks with the United States is anticipated. This delegation is likely to be led by Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi. However, it has not been confirmed whether this specific delegation will be the one to negotiate the terms of a ceasefire with the US. This information emerged just hours after a telephonic conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Araghchi.

What the Pakistani Foreign Ministry Stated

In a post on X, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated, “Both sides exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire, and the diplomatic efforts being undertaken by Islamabad in the context of US-Iran engagement.” It further added that Dar, for his part, emphasized the importance of “continued dialogue and engagement to resolve pending issues” in order to promote regional peace and stability as soon as possible. Meanwhile, his Iranian counterpart appreciated “Pakistan’s consistent and constructive role as a mediator in this regard.” The Foreign Ministry noted that both leaders agreed to remain in “close contact.”

Why Peace Talks Between Iran and the US Face Hurdles?

For the past several days, Pakistan has been actively working to facilitate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran. However, these negotiations are being delayed due to the ongoing tensions between the two nations. The United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iran; in retaliation, Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz. It is believed that this constitutes the primary source of tension—an issue on which neither country appears willing to yield. The US continues to issue threats, while Iran has vowed to respond with force.

Pakistan Shuts Down Islamabad for Talks

Traffic in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, remained at a standstill on Friday as officials awaited the potential arrival of top U.S. and Iranian leaders for peace talks. The negotiations have stalled due to differences over key issues.

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The administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had closed all major roads and markets in areas frequented by VVIPs on Sunday, following indications that the talks could commence at any moment.

More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. The district administration has not yet decided on the reopening of areas surrounding the Nur Khan Airbase, nor on the resumption of Metro bus, electric bus, and cargo transport services.

Roads, link routes, markets, and banks in the vicinity of the old airport have remained continuously closed for the past five days.

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