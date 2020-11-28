New Delhi: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday urged the country’s authorities to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, noting the importance of continuing his scientific efforts. Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s innovation center, was severely injured as a result of gunmen attack on Friday in the town of Absard in the Tehran region and died later from his wounds in a hospital. Also Read - Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Linked to Military Program, Assassinated

Khamenei wrote on Twitter, "All relevant administrators must seriously place two crucial matters on their agendas: 1st to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, 2nd to continue the martyr's scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active."

He also offered his condolences for the scientist's death and tweeted, "I offer my condolences for this loss and my congratulations on his martyrdom to his respected family, the scientific community of the country as well as his colleagues and students in various sectors, and I ask God to elevate his rank."

“One of our country’s eminent scientists in the nuclear and defense fields – Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh -has been martyred by brutal mercenaries. With his great, enduring scientific efforts, he sacrificed his life on the path of God and the lofty status of martyrdom is his divine reward,” he added.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, and called on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of “state terror.”

Earlier on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani also said that “zionist mercenaries” killed Fakhrizadeh, adding that the crime would not go unanswered.