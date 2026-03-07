Home

Iran’s President rules out ‘surrender’, says neighbouring countries won’t be targeted

Tehran: As the West Asia conflict entered Day 7 on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated to his countrymen that the leadership has taken the decision not to attack neighbouring countries. In a televised address, he apologised to the neighbouring countries, stating that Iran has no intention of invading other countries and assured them that no missile will be launched at them ‘unless attacks originate from those countries’.

What Did Irania President Say?

Pezeshkian said, “I apologize to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries. The temporary leadership council announced yesterday that there will be no more attacks on neighbouring countries and no missile launches, unless attacks originate from those countries against Iran.”

No Surrender

President Pezeshkian also ruled out any suggestion of his country surrendering amid the US and Israel intensified their attack with greater firepower.

“They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave,” he said.

The Iranian President’s response follows US President Donald Trump earlier declaring that there would be “no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender”, asserting that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country’s leadership completely yields and is replaced by “great & acceptable leader(s)”.

He also articulated ambitions to help reconstruct Iran into a stronger nation following its capitulation, coining the phrase “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)” in an echo of his familiar political slogan.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),”” his post read.

Trump Said He Must Be ‘Involved’ In Choosing Iran’s Next Supreme Leader

Earlier, the US President had expressed that he wants to be involved in selecting Iran’s next Supreme Leader after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran’s next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela in January following the capture of its former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a US military operation.

Israel-US-Iran War Intensified

Meanwhile, Israel, Iran and US intensified airstrikes. IDF carried out fresh air strikes in Tehran on Friday night, targeting Iranian military sites. According to the Israeli military, over 230 bombs were dropped on the targets during the strikes.

(with ANI inputs)

