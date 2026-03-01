  • Home
  VISUALS: Did Irans retaliatory missile HIT Iraqs famous Erbil Skyline? Thousands protest in Isfahan against US-Israeli attack, Baghdad closes airspace amid rising regional tensions

VISUALS: Did Iran’s retaliatory missile HIT Iraq’s famous Erbil Skyline? Thousands protest in Isfahan against US-Israeli attack, Baghdad closes airspace amid rising regional tensions

Iran launched retaliatory missiles targeting key Middle Eastern cities amid the escalating Israel-US conflict.

Published date india.com Published: March 1, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Israel, US ATTACKED IRAN: Amid the escalating conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran, Iranian retaliatory missiles targeted several Middle Eastern cities, including Jerusalem and Dubai, on Saturday. Today, visuals surfaced from Iraq where smoke can be seen rising from the prominent Erbil skyline. Crucial regional gateways including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were shut as Middle East countries closed their airspace after Tehran’s retaliatory attacks. Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at Imam Square in Iran’s Isfahan to protest against the US-Israeli attack against their country.

