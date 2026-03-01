Home

Iran launched retaliatory missiles targeting key Middle Eastern cities amid the escalating Israel-US conflict.

VISUALS: Did Iran’s retaliatory missile HIT Iraq’s famous Erbil Skyline? Thousands protest in Isfahan against US-Israeli attack, Baghdad closes airspace amid rising regional tensions

Israel, US ATTACKED IRAN: Amid the escalating conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran, Iranian retaliatory missiles targeted several Middle Eastern cities, including Jerusalem and Dubai, on Saturday. Today, visuals surfaced from Iraq where smoke can be seen rising from the prominent Erbil skyline. Crucial regional gateways including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were shut as Middle East countries closed their airspace after Tehran’s retaliatory attacks. Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at Imam Square in Iran’s Isfahan to protest against the US-Israeli attack against their country.

#WATCH | Smoke rises above Iraq’s Erbil skyline amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran (Video source: Rudaw via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/9cRirBbnET — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

