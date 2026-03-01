Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes hit Dubai airport, Burj Al Arab and Jebel Ali, triggering travel chaos across UAE

Home

Irans retaliatory missile strikes hit Dubai airport, Burj Al Arab and Jebel Ali, triggering travel chaos across UAE

Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes hit Dubai International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and the Burj Al Arab, injuring civilians, disrupting flights and escalating Middle East tensions amid widening regional conflict.

Iranian missile and drone attacks overnight caused explosions and fires at airports and oil refineries in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf countries. Tehran launched the strikes in retaliation for recent joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran. Multiple airports closed as a result, causing travel chaos.

Dubai airport suffers minor damage from missile strike

Dubai International Airport confirmed minor damage early Sunday after Iranian rockets and drones were shot down above the facility. Photos show fire and debris around one of the airport’s terminals after it was struck. Four workers were injured when a concourse was hit.

Dubai airport, along with Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport and airports elsewhere in the UAE, suspended flights after the government shuttered its airspace to traffic. Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have cancelled flights to, from and within the Middle East. Tens of thousands of passengers have been impacted by flight cancellations and reroutings worldwide.

Fire crews also responded to fires at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi after what is being described as air defense debris fell on one of the terminals. One person was killed and several injured at Abu Dhabi Airport, according to an official Facebook Live post from Abu Dhabi media later deleted.

Also read: Khamenei’s daughter, grandchild killed in massive US-Israel strikes: Iranian media confirms

Airport landmarks, Jebel Ali Port set ablaze

Several other landmarks in the UAE suffered fires after being struck by debris from Iranian UAVs and missiles overnight:

Burj Al Arab Hotel: Iranian forces caused a small fire on one of the floors of the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel after debris from a downed Iranian drone hit the building.

Jebel Ali Port: Fire broke out at Jebel Ali Port, one of the busiest ports in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday after being struck by debris from an Iranian attack.

Palm Jumeirah Island: Multiple explosions hit hotels and residential towers on the Palm Jumeirah Island. Dozens were reportedly injured.

Iranian attacks stretch across the Middle East.

Iran also reportedly sent drones toward Bahrain International Airport, though it is unclear if they landed or caused any damage to the airport. Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan have also reported increased Iranian pressure over their respective countries.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning attacks on “civilian facilities”, while Kuwait’s foreign ministry called on “all sides to exercise calm and restraint.”

Hundreds of flights cancelled worldwide

Airspace across Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza have also been closed, stranding passengers and causing thousands of flight cancellations worldwide. Passengers are being urged to contact their airlines to check the status of their flights.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar advised all Indians currently in the UAE to “stay where they are right now” as the country reviews the situation.

Tensions flare up after overnight attacks on Iran

Iran launched the attacks early Sunday after Israeli and US fighter jets struck dozens of locations inside Iranian territory overnight. Tensions have been high as conflict could escalate further in the region following the attacks.

