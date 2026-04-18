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Irans secret weapon that shot down jets during war with US, revealed

Iran’s secret weapon that shot down jets during war with US, revealed

The greatest strength of MANPADs lies in their simplicity.

(File)

New Delhi: Currently, a ceasefire is in effect between Iran and the United States. Meanwhile, a major revelation has emerged regarding Iran’s weaponry. While numerous modern weapons were deployed during this war, one small weapon, in particular, has become the subject of intense discussion. Its name is the Man-Portable Air-Defence System—or, in short, MANPADs.

Man-Portable Air-Defence System (MANPADS)

MANPAD’s most significant feature is that it is a shoulder-fired missile system. This weapon has performed so effectively in combat that it has cast doubt upon the capabilities of America’s vaunted stealth jets. The U.S. previously held the firm belief that its aircraft were impervious to radar detection; however, this missile has shattered that confidence. According to reports, it was this very weapon that was responsible for bringing down aircraft such as the F-15E and the A-10. Additionally, several support aircraft were also targeted.

Shooting Down F-35 Fighter Jet

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously claimed that Iran’s air defence capabilities had been completely neutralised. He had even asserted that their radar systems had been destroyed. However, the reality on the ground now appears to tell a different story. Much of the current discussion centres on the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet. This aircraft is widely regarded as the crown jewel of American military aviation—an exceptionally advanced fighter jet featuring state-of-the-art weaponry and systems of the highest calibre. It is precisely for this reason that reports of an attack on this aircraft have taken everyone by surprise. As of now, it remains unconfirmed exactly which weapon Iran utilised to strike the F-35.

A Single Soldier Can Operate The System

The greatest strength of MANPADs lies in their simplicity. A single soldier can operate the system entirely on their own. It can be easily transported anywhere. It is also easy to conceal. It poses a particular threat to low-flying aircraft. If a helicopter, drone, or fighter jet enters its range, it can shoot it down. Aircraft flying at slow speeds and low altitudes become easy targets for it. MANPADs utilise various types of missiles as their weaponry. Some follow the heat—specifically, infrared signals. Others are manually guided by the soldier operating them. Still others lock onto their targets using lasers. These weapons are extremely fast; they fly at speeds exceeding the speed of sound. Typically, they have an effective range of 4 to 5 kilometres. Consequently, they are deployed primarily when aircraft are flying at very low altitudes.

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