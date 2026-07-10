Iran’s slain supreme leader Khamenei laid to rest in Mashhad four months after US-Israeli strikes killed him

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led Iran for nearly 37 years before he was killed in US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, an attack that sparked the conflict in the Middle East.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/irans-slain-supreme-leader-khamenei-laid-to-rest-in-mashhad-imam-reza-shrine-four-months-after-us-israeli-strikes-killed-him-8469995/ Copy

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File Image)

Iran on Friday buried its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, more than four months after he was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike that triggered the war in West Asia. Khamenei was laid to rest in the early hours of July 10 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, the city where he was born. The news was shared through his official X account, which said he was buried in the Dar al-Zikr section of the holy shrine.

The post said, “The sacred body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was laid to rest in the early hours of Friday, 10 July 2026 (19 Tir 1405 in the Iranian calendar), at the Dar al-Zikr section of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (peace be upon him).”

The funeral ceremonies began last Saturday, as Iranian authorities closed major roads, suspended flights and imposed tight security measures, bringing normal life to a halt in Tehran and several other cities. Thousands of people gathered to pay their final respects to Khamenei, who led the country for decades and was known for his tough stance against Western nations.

According to Iran International, the funeral prayers were led by Khamenei’s eldest son, Mostafa Khamenei. His second son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded him as Iran’s Supreme Leader, did not attend the ceremony.

Senior Iranian officials who attended the burial ceremony, included parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, chief justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and Khamenei’s eldest son Mostafa Khamenei.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led Iran for nearly 37 years before he was killed in US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, an attack that sparked the conflict in the Middle East. After several days of nationwide mourning, he was buried at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, one of the most important holy places for Shia Muslims.

With his burial, Khamenei became only the second Iranian ruler to be laid to rest in Mashhad. The first was Nader Shah, who was buried there after he was assassinated in 1747, following almost 11 years as Iran’s ruler.