New Delhi: The situation in Iran is not good as violent protests are taking place across the country, and security forces are making every effort to control the restive situation. A ​​nationwide internet blackout is in effect, as a result, much of what is happening inside the country remains unknown. Meanwhile, the USA is hinting at attacking Iran in support of the protesters. Amidst all this, let’s find out what Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is doing and where his family is and how many members it comprises.

About Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s family

People have taken to the streets against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. People are openly speaking out against Khamenei and demanding his removal from power. Reports indicate that hundreds of protesters have been killed. In this situation, the US has spoken of attacking Iran and liberating its people from Khamenei. Experts on Iranian affairs say that if this happens, Khamenei and his family might flee to Russia.

So, let’s find out who is in Khamenei’s family, who could be affected in the event of a US attack or a coup. Khamenei has a large family. Several members of his family live outside the country. Some of his nephews and grandsons live in Paris. However, his own sons and daughters live with him in Iran.

Khamenei’s sons and daughters

Khamenei has six children, three sons and three daughters. Mojtaba is his eldest son. It is said that Mojtaba could be his successor. He also has two other sons, Masoud and Mustafa. All three of Ali Khamenei’s sons are religious figures, like their father.

Not much information about his daughters is publicly available. It is only known that he has three daughters, Hoda, Meysam, and Bushra. He also has several grandchildren. Of these, only the name of one grandson, Mohammad Bagher Khamenei, has been revealed.

June 2025 conflict with Israel

Last year, during the conflict with Israel and when Tehran was attacked, there were reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had taken refuge in a bunker with his family. According to Iran International, his eldest son, Mojtaba, and the entire family went into the bunker with him at that time. His two other sons, Masoud and Mustafa, were not with him.

According to the BBC, one of Ali Khamenei’s nephews, Mahmoud Moradkhani, is living in exile in Paris with his entire family.

