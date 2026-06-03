Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive, playing active role in peace talks: Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio made the remarks while addressing the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive, playing active role in peace talks: Marco Rubio | Image: ANI

Washington DC: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and playing a more active role in the country’s affairs amid the United States-Iran peace talks to achieve a complete settlement to the overall conflict, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While addressing the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Rubio said that there are indications that Tehran’s leadership continues to play an active role amid tensions in the region.

“I think there are indications out there that he (Mojtaba Khamenei) is increasingly engaging at some level,” Rubio told lawmakers.

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The comments come amid speculation over the status of Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since sustaining serious injuries on February 28 during an attack at the beginning of the war that killed his father, the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military leaders, raising questions about his health and role within Iran’s leadership structure.

According to CNN, citing US intelligence, Khamenei continues to play a key role in shaping war strategy alongside senior officials.

Last month, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that no decision in the Islamic Republic of Iran is taken without the permission of the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, stressing that all key positions must remain aligned with the country’s highest authority and coordinated institutions amid diplomatic engagements with Washington.

Speaking during his visit to the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation, Pezeshkian underlined that he has consistently ensured that no statement or policy contradicts the views of the Supreme Leader or creates internal discord that could be exploited by adversaries.

“I have always tried to ensure that no statement is made that contradicts the opinion of the Supreme Leader or that no position is taken that would fuel disagreements between the pillars of governance and allow the enemy to exploit it,” he said, as quoted in a statement issued by his office.

Meanwhile, Rubio also stated that negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, as part of the overall peace talks between the two sides, would be “highly technical” in nature and could take several months to conclude.

He indicated that the next phase of discussions would depend on Iran taking specific steps, including reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz under agreed conditions, and the disposition of the highly enriched uranium.

“Phase 2 is they have to commit to very specific negotiations. On the disposition of the highly enriched uranium that still is buried deep in a mountain somewhere…They have to agree on negotiating severe and long-term limitations and/or cancellation of enrichment activity in their country,” Rubio told lawmakers.

Rubio said the issues are complex and will require long-term technical discussions.

“Obviously, these are highly technical matters, so I don’t think you could work those out in five days. That would require a team of experts to meet over a 30-, 60-, 90-day period and work out the details, but they have to commit to their willingness to do that,” Rubio said.

(With ANI Inputs)