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Irans Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is fine, in good situation; countrys Deputy Representative in India makes big statement amid rumours

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is ‘fine, in good situation’; country’s Deputy Representative in India makes big statement amid rumours

Iran’s Deputy Representative in India, Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, dismisses rumours about Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s health, stating he is “fine” and in a good situation.

Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei- File image

New Delhi: Amid a swirl of speculation and unverified reports about Iran’s top leadership, officials have moved quickly to shut down what they describe as baseless claims. Addressing the growing chatter, Iran’s Deputy Representative in India, Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, firmly rejected any concerns regarding the health of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Reiterating Iran’s stance on the West Asia conflict, he said Iran has stated that it did not start the war with Israel and the United States and will end it.

What did Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia say on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei?

Dismissing “rumours” surrounding the health of the Supreme Leader of Iran, his Deputy Representative in India, Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, on Tuesday said that the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is in “a good situation and fine”. He noted that any speculation concerning his health is wrong. “All these rumours that his health is not in a good situation and he has some problems – these are not authentic, and he is fine,” Ziyaeenia added.

“The situation of our Supreme Leader, Hazrat Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, is, thanks to God, good. According to the communication that we had a couple of days ago, he is in a good situation, he’s fine,” Ziyaeenia said in an interview with ANI.

Also read: Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

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“From the very beginning of the war, we stated the famous sentence from our late Supreme Leader Hazrat Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei: ‘Americans, the enemies, started this war, but we are the ones who will finish this war; we will decide how this war will finish,'” he said.

Answering a query about efforts to end the West Asia conflict and the role of Russia, China, and India, Ziyaeenia said “every country can play a role, positive or negative”

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“Everyone is worried about the price of gas or oil. But no one is worried about the price of the lives of the people who are getting killed,” he said. He noted that people of Iran are united and reports and suggestions about internal tensions in Iran are made by those who are unaware of the government system in his country and those “trying to hide the truth from the audience”.

(With inputs from agencies)

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