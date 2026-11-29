Iran’s two-day peace proposal still on the table, says Foreign Minister Araghchi; flags Strait of Hormuz reopening if demands are met

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says there are no new developments in talks with the US, reiterating that Tehran's two-day plan to end the West Asia conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains on the table.

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Strait of Hormuze (ANI Photi)

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said there were no fresh developments in negotiations with the United States, reiterating that Tehran’s two-day proposal to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia remained on the table. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Day commemoration ceremony, Araghchi described the proposal as balanced and reasonable, noting that it took into account both Iran’s demands and expectations as well as the views of the other side.

What Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on fresh peace proposal?

“There are currently no new developments in the negotiations that are worth mentioning, and our two-day plan is still on the table,” Araghchi said. He maintained that the proposal could pave the way for reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and initiating negotiations towards a comprehensive agreement within a short period, provided Washington met Iran’s demands.

“There are currently no new developments in the negotiations that are worth mentioning, and our two-day plan is still on the table,” Araghchi said. He maintained that the proposal could pave the way for reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and initiating negotiations towards a comprehensive agreement within a short period, provided Washington met Iran’s demands.

Strait of Hormuz could be opened says Iranian Foreign Minister

“This plan could be achieved in a short time, the Strait of Hormuz could be opened, and negotiations could begin to reach a final agreement, provided that our demands are met,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further asserted that Tehran’s demands were neither new nor unreasonable, claiming that several of them had been raised in previous engagements with Washington.

“I have said many times that our demands are neither strange nor new; they have all been raised in some way in the past, and Mr Trump’s signature is on many of them,” Araghchi added.

Araghchi’s remarks come amid continued uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, with Iranian leadership maintaining that negotiations cannot move forward without addressing Tehran’s conditions.

Last week, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had said that Tehran would not take any steps towards negotiations with Washington until its seven conditions were fulfilled.

Iran’s demands include the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian funds, an end to hostilities on all fronts and a formal declaration that the war has ended.

(With inputs from agencies)