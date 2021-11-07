Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived a drone-laden ‘assassination’ attempt after a rocket attack at his house in Baghdad early on Sunday. As per the Iraqi military, the leader escaped the attack unhurt and is safe. Security sources have said that the attack had injured several members of Kadhimi’s personal protection. A statement from the Iraqi military said that the attack targeted Kadhimi’s residence and that he was in “good health.” It provided no further detail. Kadhimi’s official Twitter account said the prime minister was safe and called for calm.Also Read - This Indian Firm Has Partnered With Oman's BIG To Expand Presence In Iraq

"The rockets of treachery will not discourage the believers… The steadfastness and insistence of our heroic security forces will not falter as they work to preserve the security of the people, achieve justice and enforce the law," he said. "I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq," Kadhimi added.

Two government officials said Kadhimi's residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to news agency Reuters that the prime minister was safe. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Baghdad reported a heavy gunfire exchange near the Green Zone, where Kadhimi’s house is located along with the US embassy and other missions. Western diplomats based nearby in the Green Zone also said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area. Earlier on Saturday, pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi Shia militia supporters have camped outside one of the gates of the Green Zone, demonstrating against the results of last month’s election, a day after a protestor was killed in clashes with security forces.