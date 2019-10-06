Baghdad: Several television stations across Iraq’s capital city Baghdad were attacked by masked gunmen, reported Russia Today news.

The ransack occurred on Saturday when unknown gunmen wearing black clothes attacked offices of TV stations including Dijla, NRT, Arabiya Hadath, Fallouja, Alghad Alaraby, Al-Sharqiya and Sky News Arabia.

According to the correspondent of Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya, the attackers smashed their office equipments and mobile phones. He claimed that police declined protection to them during the attack which left several injured.

“Members of the federal police declined assistance to us during the attack,” said the correspondent of Al-Arabiya as quoted by news agency ANI. He added that officials from Prime Minister’s Office have assured them to investigate the attack.