New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and 16 others were injured after two explosions rocked the center of the Iraqi capital on Thursday. According to police and medical sources, a suicide attacker used an explosive vest for the attack inside a crowded market in Baghdad’s Tayaran square. Also Read - Amid US Capitol Riot, Iraq Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Trump For Killing of Iranian General Soleimani

Police sources said death toll from the attack could rise as some wounded were in a critical condition, said a Reuters report. Also Read - Blast Hits Yemen Airport as New Govt Arrives; 25 Killed, Over 100 Injured

Also Read - Afghanistan: 15 Civilians Killed, 20 Others Wounded in Blast at Gathering in Ghazni Province

More details awaited.