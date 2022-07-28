Baghdad Parliament Protest: Iraq is witnessing a rebellion-like situation as thousands of protesters on Wednesday entered the parliament building in Baghdad in the heavily guarded Green Zone. The protestors have alleged corruption and misgovernance and have vandalized the parliament building, said the reports adding that many of these people are supporters of an influential cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr.Also Read - Mideast Nations Wake Up To Damage From Climate Change

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr are protesting against the nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister position. Sudani is the candidate of Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an alliance of pro-Iran Shiite factions bringing together the formation of ex-premier Nouri al-Maliki and representatives of Hashd al-Shaabi, former paramilitaries integrated into the regular forces. Also Read - US Will Not Walk Away From Middle East To Leave Vacuum For China, Russia, Iran: Joe Biden

No lawmakers were present in parliament when the protesters penetrated the capital’s high-security Green Zone, home to government buildings and diplomatic missions, reported Al Jazeera. Also Read - WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to be Extradited to US; UK Court Formally Issues Order

PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s appeal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appealed to the protesters to leave the Green Zone immediately. He warned in a statement that the security forces should prevent any damage to the security arrangements of state institutions and foreign missions.