New Delhi: At least 23 people were killed and over 50 others were injured after two explosions rocked the center of the Iraqi capital on Thursday. It is said to be the first such attack in years. According to police and medical sources, two suicide attackers used an explosive vest for the attack inside a crowded market in central Baghdad's Tayaran square.

Police sources said death toll from the attack could rise as some wounded were in a critical condition, said a Reuters report. According to Iraqi military forces, the attackers attackers wearing explosive vests blew themselves up among shoppers at a crowded market.

An interior ministry spokesman told Reuters the death toll was at least 23, saying that number was expected to rise as some wounded were in critical condition. The report further stated that a video taken from a rooftop and circulated on social media purported to show the second blast scattering people gathered in the area. Images shared online showed several people apparently dead or wounded.

Meanwhile, sources added that ambulances and civilian cars have evacuated the wounded to nearby hospitals and medical centres.

It was the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in nearly two year, as the security situation has improved since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the Islamic State terror group across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.