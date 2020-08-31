New Delhi: Global tributes started pouring in from international leaders after former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital at 84 on Monday. Also Read - 7-Day State Mourning For Former President Pranab Mukherjee, National Flags at Half-mast Across India: MHA

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa described Mukherjee as a statesman par excellence.

"He was a statesman par excellence, a writer and a man loved by all. The passion with which he served his nation is unparalleled," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Saddened by Mukherjee’s death, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed condolence to his bereaved family members.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members,” Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said in a series of tweets.

He said that in the demise of Mukherjee, Nepal has lost a great friend. “We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life,” he added.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have also expressed sorrow over the demise of Mukherjee, describing him as a “true friend” and recalling his outstanding and unforgettable contributions to the country’s 1971 Liberation War.

“His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the political arena of the sub-continent,” Hamid said, describing Mukherjee as a “real and sincere friend” of Bangladesh.

He said Mukherjee played a crucial role in mobilising international support for Bangladesh’s 1971 independence which “quickened our victory”.

Hasina also called Mukherjee a true friend of Bangladesh and a guardian-like figure to her family. “I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War,” she said.

Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day, is survived by two sons and a daughter.