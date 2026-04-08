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Is a massive attack on Iran underway? USAFs B-52 Stratofortress bomber takes off from RAF Fairford airbase in Britain

Is a massive attack on Iran underway? USAF’s B-52 Stratofortress bomber takes off from RAF Fairford airbase in Britain

Experts believe that the escalating dispute over a critical region like the Strait of Hormuz could impact global oil supplies as well as international markets.

(File image)

New Delhi: Tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East continue to escalate. Amidst this situation, a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber took off on Tuesday from the RAF Fairford airbase in Britain. The aircraft is reported to be heavily armed and is being viewed as a significant military signal given the current circumstances.

Trump Warns Iran

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran. He stated that if Iran fails to comply with his demands, an entire civilization could face destruction as early as tonight. Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, setting a deadline of 8:00 PM Washington time—which corresponds to 3:30 AM in Tehran.

‘Lift Blockade Over Strait of Hormuz’

The United States demands that Iran lift the blockade currently imposed in the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is considered vital for oil exports from the Gulf region. Trump has explicitly stated that if Iran fails to take this step, the U.S. will target all of Iran’s bridges and power plants.

Deployment of B-52 Bomber Amidst Rising Tensions

As the deadline drew closer, attacks on Iran intensified. Throughout the day, railway and road bridges, an airport, and a petrochemical plant were targeted. Additionally, U.S. forces launched attacks on Kharg Island, the location of Iran’s primary oil export terminal. Trump has previously spoken about the possibility of seizing control of this region.

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In response to these attacks, Iran has also adopted a hardline stance. Iran has declared that it will no longer hesitate to launch attacks against the infrastructure of nations within the Gulf region. Iran claims to have already attacked a vessel in the Gulf as well as a major petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia.

Iran Too Issues Warning To US

Iran has also issued a warning that if military actions against it persist, it will extend its targeting to include the United States’ allies. This situation is considered extremely grave for the countries of the Gulf region, as their economies and daily life depend heavily on electricity and water. This entire chain of events has further heightened tensions in the Middle East. On one hand, the United States is escalating its military pressure, while on the other, Iran is preparing for retaliatory action.

Trump’s Stern Warning and Deadline

Experts believe that the escalating dispute over a critical region like the Strait of Hormuz could impact global oil supplies as well as international markets. Currently, the eyes of the entire world are fixed on the direction the situation takes once Trump’s deadline expires. The situation is evolving rapidly, and the risk of a confrontation between the two sides is steadily rising. The coming hours are considered crucial for this crisis.

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