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Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead or missing? Israels PMO breaks silence, says Prime Minister is...

Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead or missing? Israel’s PMO breaks silence, says ‘Prime Minister is…’

The Israeli Prime Minister's officials state that rumours regarding Netanyahu's death are false.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region, rumours regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s death are circulating across social media platforms. Many reports indicated that Netanyahu had been severely wounded in an Iranian airstrike and later succumbed to those injuries. However, the Israeli PM’s office has strongly denied these reports, calling them completely “fake” and baseless.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead or alive?

The Israeli Prime Minister’s officials state that rumours regarding Netanyahu’s death are false, and warned people not to believe any unverified information about him. With numerous reports citing that Benjamin Netanyahu has not appeared in any public events since the beginning of the war in West Asia, his office has released an important statement refuting these reports as “false information.” They also address online speculation of Netanyahu’s assassination in an Iranian response to US and Israeli strikes. “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office stated to news agency Anadolu Ajansı.

The controversy began when Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video of himself on March 13 through the social media platform X, showing him standing at a podium. One frame from that video was shared widely on social media, claiming that Netanyahu appeared to have six fingers on his right hand while gesturing at the podium.

People on social media stated that the frame glitch of a finger was created with AI technology and made accusations that the video was not real and was a “deepfake” video. This then led to an increase in speculation and suggestions about whether Benjamin Netanyahu was alive or if there was a video of him that had been created by AI.

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