London: The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the London Bridge terror attack which claimed the lives of two people and injured three others, stated news agency IANS. This Islamic State claimed without proof that they were asked to attack citizens of coalition countries fighting against the jihadist group, added the report.

Notably, a report by metro.co.uk quoted the extremist group’s Amaq news agency as saying that a 28-year-old attacker named Usman Khan was one of Islamic State’s fighters who carried out the knife attack in London.

Terror convict Khan, who had been out on parole, stabbed two people to death and injured three others while targeting the people in London. The incident took place on Friday at 1:58 PM when a group of students and former convicts had gathered for a Cambridge University conference on prisoners’ rehabilitation at Fishmongers’ Hall at the north end of London Bridge.

Television images captured Khan brandishing a knife as he walked across the London Bridge. He was shot dead by police after members of the public wrestled him to the ground.

Khan, who was living in Staffordshire, UK, was jailed in 2012 for being involved in a conspiracy to bomb the London Stock Exchange and establish a terror training camp in Pakistan.

In 2008, Khan’s home in Stoke-on-Trent was raided as part of a counter-terrorism investigation.

The Friday’s incident evoked memories of the 2017 terror attack at London Bridge when a van was deliberately driven into pedestrians before its three occupants ran to the nearby Borough Market area and began stabbing people in and around restaurants and pubs, leaving eight people dead and 48 injured. The attackers, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State, were shot dead by the police.

(With inputs from IANS)