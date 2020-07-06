New Delhi: As many as 239 scientists around the globe wrote an open letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and claimed that the novel coronavirus infection that has caused a pandemic all over the world is actually “airborne”. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News Today: These Districts Are Under Complete Shutdown For a Week From Today

The WHO, that has already denied the theory, had said that the disease spreads primarily from person to person through small particles from the nose and mouth.

However, a team of researchers from 32 countries have asserted that evidence shows how smaller particles of the virus circulating in the air can infect people, a report in the New York Times stated.

Requesting the WHO to revise its definition, the researchers said that the airborne transmission play a significant factor in the pandemic situation where most people are locked inside their homes. In such a situation, the NYT report stated, masks may be as important inside a person’s house as outside, even in socially-distant settings.

As a result, it may also be necessary for doctors to wear N95 masks that filter out smaller respiratory droplets. Meanwhile, ventilation systems in schools, offices, residences and other public places may have to be thought out again to minimise recirculating the potentially virus-infected air.

However, the WHO has denied the research claims saying the evidence was not convincing. “Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence,” said WHO technical lead Dr Benedetta Allegranzi, as quoted by NYT, adding that a “strong debate” on this continues.

The team of scientists said that they plan to publish their letter if they do not get the desired response by next week.