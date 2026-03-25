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Is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman behind escalating US-Iran war? Shocking report reveals Trump...

Is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman behind escalating US-Iran war? Shocking report reveals Trump…

Is Saudi Arabia influencing the Iran war from behind the scenes? What is this report all about?

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate. It all started on February 28 when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals, and allied forces in West Asia. March 25 marks the twenty-sixth day of the ongoing tensions.

Is Saudi Arabia directly involved or influencing the war from behind the scenes?

On the 26th day of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, a surprising report has emerged. Based on a New York Times report, it was stated that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has encouraged President Trump to continue the military campaign against Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, even called this present conflict a potential “historic opportunity” for the future of that region. Furthermore, it was reported by the New York Times that in the past week, the Crown Prince has communicated with Trump on many occasions to discuss how best to maintain pressure on Iran.

READ MORE: Will US and Iran agree to a ceasefire amid escalating war? Donald Trump makes big statement, says ‘Can have dialogue, but…’

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What are experts saying about MBS’s ‘bigger game’ in the conflict?

According to the people familiar with the discussions, as cited by the New York Times, Prince Mohammed has stressed that the current Iranian regime poses a long-term threat to the Gulf region, and as such, the regime must be removed to resolve this problem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also considers Iran a long-term threat; however, experts say that Israeli officials would likely perceive a failed Iranian state as a victory, since it would be unable to threaten Israel due to its internal problems. Conversely, Saudi Arabia would categorize a failed state in Iran as an immediate, grave, and serious security risk.

The surprising report comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East are at their peak. The escalation of the conflict has deepened concerns over regional stability, the global energy market, and the possibility of a prolonged war.

What does the shocking report claim about MBS’s conversations with Donald Trump?

Despite media reports implying that Saudi Arabia supports continued fighting, the Government of Saudi Arabia issued a public statement denying any support for an extended conflict. According to the government’s official statement, “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported a peaceful resolution to this conflict, even before it began.” “Iran has chosen dangerous brinkmanship over serious diplomatic solutions. This harms every stakeholder involved but none more than Iran itself.”

READ MORE: ‘No more attacks will be made by Israel..’: Trump issues stark warning to Iran, vows massive retaliation if Qatar targeted again

There have been many challenges to the economy and to security due to the ongoing conflict in Saudi Arabia. For example, missile and drone attacks from Iran have damaged oil markets and some other important infrastructures. Additionally, strategic routes like the Strait of Hormuz are now greatly affected in relation to oil exports from many Gulf countries.

US President Trump has been relatively open to the idea of ending this conflict; however, according to people briefed on the conversations as cited by The New York Times, Crown Prince Mohammed has said it would be a mistake. Furthermore, he has continued to advocate attacks on energy infrastructures inside Iran as a way to weaken the Tehran government.

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