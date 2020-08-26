New Delhi: Days after an exposure revealed that Dawood Ibrahim is in a relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, it has now been reported that the infamous gangster is ‘worried’ about how the details came out. Also Read - Mehwish Hayat, Alleged Girlfriend of India's Most Wanted Dawood Ibrahim Had Once Accused Bollywood of Plagiarism | All You Need to Know About Her

The globally recognised underworld don and India’s most-wanted terrorist is apparently engaged to Mehwish Hayat, who is 27 years younger than Dawood, a Zee News exposé reported. Also Read - Pakistan Listed 3 Addresses of Dawood Ibrahim, There Are 5 More

Dawood has now begun his own investigation to trace the origin of how his relationship details were disclosed. Also Read - 'Media Reports Baseless And Misleading', Pakistan Yet Again Takes U-turn on Presence of Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi

Notably, Dawood’s relationship hit the headlines last year after Mehwish was felicitated with the ‘Tamga-e-Imtiaz’, a big civilian honour in Pakistan.

A report on a web portal claimed that the actress was honoured with the civilian award due to her proximity with a Karachi-based powerful person who is very close to ruling Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Mehwish had, however, rubbished the news, terming it a ‘conspiracy’.

Speculations increased that Mehwish has been getting opportunities to work in several big projects because of her relationship with Dawood. Apparently, the starlet had started her career with an item number which is said to have grabbed the attention of Dawood Ibrahim.

But it was only until sources in the Zee News confirmed that the duo is in constant touch and that Mehwish has become one of Dawood’s biggest weaknesses.