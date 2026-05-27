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Is Donald Trump facing health issues? US President gives fresh health update ahead of 80th birthday

Is Donald Trump facing health issues? US President gives fresh health update ahead of 80th birthday

Ahead of his 80th birthday next month, US President Donald Trump gives major update about his health.

Is Donald Trump facing health issues? US President gives fresh health update ahead of 80th birthday(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump has frequently drawn public attention over his appearance and health. On multiple occasions, Trump was seen wearing heavy foundation or makeup, sparking discussions and speculations on social media. Earlier, two psychologists publicly claimed that Trump is showing a “dead ringer telltale sign” of an unusual brain disorder. They even claimed that US President Donald Trump exhibits clear signs of dementia. However, Trump has made a significant statement related to his health.

What did Trump say after his latest medical check-up?

Ahead of his 80th birthday next month, US President Donald Trump underwent a routine annual medical and dental examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Tuesday amid continued public attention over his health. He stated, “everything checked out perfectly.” Posting on Truth Social shortly after receiving his results, the President indicated that the outcomes of this latest routine physical were to his satisfaction and have been favorable in terms of public disclosure and perceptions regarding various health issues over the last year.

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“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT,” Trump stated.

What health concerns have surfaced around Trump in recent months?

Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, has faced growing public scrutiny over his health in recent months. The New York Times reported that attention has focused on visible bruising on his hands and swelling in his legs during recent public appearances. Donald Trump did not share specific details about the medical examination, only posting briefly on Truth Social that he had completed his routine six-month health check-up. Recent photographs showing a patchy rash around Donald Trump’s neck have once again fueled public speculation about his health. The discussion follows earlier images from July 2025 that appeared to show swollen ankles and bruising on his hand, reportedly covered with makeup during public appearances.

How old will Donald Trump be on his upcoming birthday?

White House attributed the bruises to frequent handshakes, while doctors said swelling in Trump’s legs was linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow in the veins.

Trump often portrays himself as more vigorous than his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, who left office after serving as President at the age of 82, with many doubting whether he had sufficient energy to continue in the job.

Donald Trump made history as the oldest individual to be sworn in as U.S. President after returning to office for a second term in January 2025. Trump is set to celebrate his birthday on June 14.

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Why is Donald Trump’s health being discussed again?

Trump stayed at Walter Reed for more than two-and-a-half hours after his motorcade arrived at the Bethesda, Maryland, facility at 8:51 a.m. The motorcade departed at 12:27 p.m., according to White House pool reports.

The White House said the appointment involved “routine annual dental and medical assessments” as part of Trump’s “regular preventative health care”. The visit marked Trump’s third scheduled medical appointment at Walter Reed in the past 13 months.

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